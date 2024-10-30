The annual Awanui Day event brings more than 600 motorcyclists on the Northland Riders' Motorcycle Club's Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga.

The annual Awanui Day is back on November 2, with crowds expected to flock to the town that is the gateway to Ninety Mile Beach.

The weather is predicted to be fine in the morning, with the likelihood of showers later in the day, according to MetService.

This year, everything will be set up around the Awanui Reserve and playground area, so the tamariki can play while the adults relax, enjoy some tunes, grab a bite and check out the stalls, all in one spot. The event is so popular that all the stall spaces have already sold out, and the excitement level in the town is rising.

The event puts Awanui on the map and comes after it was named Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards last year.