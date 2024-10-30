Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Sun to shine on Awanui Day as tiny Far North town celebrates

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
The annual Awanui Day event brings more than 600 motorcyclists on the Northland Riders' Motorcycle Club's Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga.

The annual Awanui Day event brings more than 600 motorcyclists on the Northland Riders' Motorcycle Club's Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga.

The tiny Far North town of Awanui – population about 600 – will shine on Saturday when the annual Awanui Day celebrations bring up to 6000 people to the town.

The annual Awanui Day is back on November 2, with crowds expected to flock to the town that is the gateway to Ninety Mile Beach.

The weather is predicted to be fine in the morning, with the likelihood of showers later in the day, according to MetService.

This year, everything will be set up around the Awanui Reserve and playground area, so the tamariki can play while the adults relax, enjoy some tunes, grab a bite and check out the stalls, all in one spot. The event is so popular that all the stall spaces have already sold out, and the excitement level in the town is rising.

The event puts Awanui on the map and comes after it was named Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Awanui Day sees the tiny town swell with visitors and is built around the Northland Riders’ Motorcycle Club’s Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga, when up to 600 bikes take part, and also features plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

The rally attracted up to 600 motorcycles from throughout the North Island, which would arrive on the Friday, then, after breakfast, head off on the 90km ride to the cape, then head back from about 10.30am on Saturday.

The Awanui Progressive and Ratepayers Association is right behind the event and the aim was to make Awanui the centre of activities – and a real destination – for people going to Cape Reinga.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As well as the bike ride and entertainment, Awanui Day was a great chance to show off the Far North’s arts, crafts and artisan food producers, many of whom would have displays on the day. There will also be music and hot rods, custom and classic cars, with a number of demonstrations.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate