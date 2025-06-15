James Weber runs his Southland team to first place in the Senior Mixed Relay. Photo / Denise Piper
Hospitality, support and a bit of mud has earned Whangārei plenty of praise for its hosting of the New Zealand Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships this weekend.
Nearly 700 students from across the country took part in the event, the first time Whangārei has hosted the championships.
Competitors included worldrecord holder Sam Ruthe from Tauranga, the youngest person to break the four-minute mile.
But the grass at Barge Park – which quickly turned muddy thanks to record rain in Northland – proved a challenge for Ruthe, who finished second in the Senior Boys 6000m race behind Auckland’s Caleb Wagner. Joe Martin from Wellington came third.