Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei hosts NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Champs for first time

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Sam Ruthe (right), the youngest person in history to break the four-minute-mile barrier, in 3m 58.35s, is entered into the NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships in Whangārei. Photo / Athletics NZ

Sam Ruthe (right), the youngest person in history to break the four-minute-mile barrier, in 3m 58.35s, is entered into the NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships in Whangārei. Photo / Athletics NZ

Whangārei is hosting the NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships this weekend, with teenage middle-distance prodigy Sam Ruthe among the 700 athletes competing.

This is the first time Whangārei has hosted the event, which is in its 51st year.

Nigel Stewart from Athletics Whangārei said hosting such an event, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate