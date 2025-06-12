Sam Ruthe (right), the youngest person in history to break the four-minute-mile barrier, in 3m 58.35s, is entered into the NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships in Whangārei. Photo / Athletics NZ

Whangārei is hosting the NZ Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships this weekend, with teenage middle-distance prodigy Sam Ruthe among the 700 athletes competing.

This is the first time Whangārei has hosted the event, which is in its 51st year.

Nigel Stewart from Athletics Whangārei said hosting such an event, and so many young competitors, involved a lot of hard work from volunteer club members.

But Athletics Whangārei wanted to give local young athletes the chance to run against some of New Zealand’s top teenage cross-country runners, he said.

Some of the competitors entered are the best in the world.