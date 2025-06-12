Tauranga’s Sam Ruthe made headlines this year when he became the youngest person in the world to break the four-minute-mile barrier.
The 15-year-old raced the mile in 3m 58.35s on March 20, finishing second behind Olympian Sam Tanner, who helped set the pace.
Stewart said the competition is a chance for Northlanders to compete against the “big boys”.
“For a 15-year-old boy to run in the same race as Sam Ruthe ... to be involved is what we’re trying to encourage.”
Stewart said cross country is a good sport to get into because it is relatively cheap and involves being out in the open.
The course at Barge Park will be quite muddy, he admitted, giving runners a good challenge.
The competition takes place at Barge Park in Maunu on Saturday, followed by regional team relays on Sunday, with more details available from the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics Association website.
