Police want to hear from anyone who recognises this tag or the distinctive purple paint used in two attacks on Russell's historic flagpole. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating an attack on Russell's historic flagpole say information from the public has helped them narrow down the time the vandalism occurred.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Northland police, said information which had come in as a result of publicity about the attack had been useful, but he urged anyone else who knew about the incident to call police on 105, quoting file number 220202/8881.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Temporary repairs have been carried out to stop the flagpole toppling over. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Around the night of Sunday, January 30, offenders sawed halfway through the pole, cut two of the supporting cables and sprayed the pole, a memorial stone and signs with graffiti.

The same purple paint was used in a graffiti attack in November when slogans about a supposed New World Order and "fredom" (sic) were daubed on the pole.

The top of Maiki Hill has been fenced off for safety until permanent repairs can be carried out.

The flagpole was erected in 1858 by Maihi Kawiti, son of the Ngāti Hine warrior chief Te Ruki Kawiti.

The attack upset local hapū who for the first time in decades were unable to hold a flag-raising ceremony at dawn on Waitangi Day.