Northern Advocate

Carvings restore Māori presence in historic Russell

4 minutes to read
Kaiwhakairo (carver) Tony Makiha and Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri with the freshly installed waharoa (gateway). Photo / Kororāreka Marae Komiti

By
Peter de Graaf

The days when visitors could arrive in Russell and not realise the town's significance to Māori are over.

Anyone arriving in the Bay of Islands town by water — the route taken by most visitors

