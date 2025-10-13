While the special votes aren’t likely to sway the mayoral outcome, they may affect the outcome of some council and community board positions where candidates have a slim lead over their nearest rival.

So far, preliminary results show the seats haven’t changed in the Bay of Islands Whangaroa Ward, with Court still ahead of newcomer Davina Smolders, followed by incumbent Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford.

The Kaikohe-Hokianga General Ward seat is still taken by John Vujcich and incumbent Felicity Foy has the Te Hiku General Ward seat, alongside newcomer Rachel Baucke.

In the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward, incumbents Hilda Halkyard-Harawira and Tāmati Rākena have been provisionally re-elected, alongside newcomers Chicky Rudkin and Arohanui Allen.

Preliminary results also confirmed most Far North voters want to retain the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward.

In total, 12,620 people voted to keep the constituency, over the 10,457 people who voted to remove them, a margin of 2163 votes.

The Far North District Council (FNDC) Māori ward is one of 17 nationally set to remain in place after the requirement for a compulsory binding poll on their future at this year’s local elections.

The referendum, for those that were brought in without asking the local community first, was introduced by the Government last year.

Twenty-five councils voted to remove the wards, including Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council.

Kaipara District Council’s Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward disappeared at this year’s local elections after the council decided to abolish it in 2024.

