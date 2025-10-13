Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Local elections 2025: Moko Tepania secures strong lead in Far North mayoral preliminary results

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania has even more votes now, according to the preliminary results.

Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania has even more votes now, according to the preliminary results.

Preliminary election results have confirmed Moko Tepania has stormed home with a comfortable lead over his rivals for the top job as Far North Mayor.

Tepania, who was already well ahead in the progress results, had 12,052 votes compared to Ann Court’s 7734 votes – a healthy margin of 4318

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save