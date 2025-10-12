Whangārei voted to remove its Māori ward. Photo / Susan Botting
The Far North’s Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward will continue to be part of Northland’s political landscape after more than 20,000 people had their say on its future in the local body elections.
Newly re-elected Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said he was proud the people of his districthad voted to keep the ward.
Progress results as of Saturday October 11 showed 10,980 people voted to keep the ward in a 54% majority vote.
The Far North District Council (FNDC) ward is one of 17 nationally set to remain in place after the requirement for a compulsory binding poll at the 2025 local elections on their future, for those that were brought in without asking the local community first, was introduced by the Government last year.
Tepania said his district’s “yes” vote spoke to a whakataukī (proverb): “he kanohi kitea” – seeing is believing, meaning people in the Far North had seen what three years of the first-term Māori ward had achieved.
FNDC voters have in the past been polled on bringing in a Māori ward and rejected doing so.
Tepania said as a result, he had not been sure about which way the Far North District would vote on the issue at the elections.
He looked forward to having the Māori ward in place for continuing positive outcomes for the Far North.
The Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward’s four councillors are returning politicians, Awanui’s Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Tāmati Rākena and newcomers Chicky Rudkin of Kaikohe and Waimate North’s Arohanui Allen.
Voting was very close in binding polls across Northland.
However, Kaipara voters were able to take part in the NRC Māori constituency poll.
Tepania said it was good to see about 6800 Kaipara voters were able to have their chance to take part in polling through the regional council.
Saturday’s progress results mark the end of a significant moment in New Zealand’s political history – with Northland the first region in New Zealand where all its councils decided to bring in Māori electoral areas for the 2022 local elections.
