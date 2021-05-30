Mixed reaction from Northland lawyers on the wearing of taonga in court

There's been mixed reaction from Māori lawyers in Northland about the weariong of taonga in court proceedings. Photo / NZME

Wearing of taonga in formal court proceedings instead of a necktie has drawn mixed reaction from Māori lawyers in Northland.

The Chief Justice has released interim guidance on the wearing of culturally-significant decorative taonga as part of business attire for lawyers and court staff, including judges, during formal court proceedings.

As with neckties, taonga are to be worn with a shirt that has the top button done up.

"The overriding requirement is that conduct and attire demonstrate respect for the court and those participating in its proceedings," Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said.

Whangārei criminal lawyer Shaun Russell supports the wearing of toanga in court, saying it should be worn purposefully in that the taonga should have some significance to the wearer.

"It's about being more inclusive and recognising different cultures. However, on the other side, professionalism has got to be maintained in terms of wearing a necktie in court."

Russell said he personally would keep wearing a necktie in mainstream courts but may opt for a taonga in the Rangatahi Court.

Another defence lawyer Leon Penney, based in Kerikeri, said taonga was culturally-appropriate for Northland, although he was equally comfortable with the necktie.

"Some lawyers may still prefer the necktie from our colonial past. I'll probably stick with the necktie," he said.

Casey Murray, also based in Kerikeri, believes the necktie should be retained for consistency sake.

"The issue of wearing a taonga has got nothing to do with being Māori or Pākehā. There are particular attire for particular occasions and people stick to those.

"There are other groups of people in New Zealand, apart from Māori and Pākehā, so do we change the rules for everyone?"

A Whangārei-based Māori lawyer who didn't want to be identified said it didn't matter whether he retained the necktie or wore a taonga.

The New Zealand Law Society welcomed the new rule, saying it was one of many steps we must take towards having a justice system that reflected us as a country.

Parliamentarians are also allowed to wear taonga during House sittings.