Northland's 'secret war' in focus at Kerikeri exhibition

Kerikeri Mission Station visitor host Millie Harris admiring the World War II display in the Stone Store attic.

The gun emplacement at Urquhart Bay, on Whangārei Harbour, was one of the defences built to counter a Japanese invasion in World War II.

People commemorating Anzac Day in the Far North can also get an up close look at an exhibition looking at Northland's 'secret war' - plans to counter a possible Japanese invasion during World War II.

Kerikeri's Stone Store has added to its attractions with the mounting of a display in the attic, telling the story of Northland's 'secret war'.

World War II in Northland - The untold story of Fortress Northland sheds light on the secret plan to counter a feared Japanese attack on New Zealand.

Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Northland was identified as being the most likely place the Japanese would invade.

The display tells of the extraordinary network of secret gun emplacements, military camps, airfields and other infrastructure that was hastily constructed in Northland in anticipation of a Japanese attack.

It was developed by Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga Northland staff, based on information gathered by volunteer researchers Jack Kemp and Dr Bill Guthrie, and will be open until the end of the month, with free admission on Anzac Day.

The Stone Store and Kemp House will be open from 1pm that day, while the Honey House Cafe will be open all day (9am to 4pm).