“It was a wet, wet, wet day yesterday,” he said.

“This old man is pretty sore and knackered.

“Everything’s sore, but this mahi’s too important to stop.

“It’s all about letting the kids know they’re heard, that people are out here doing something for them, and showing that we can actually make a difference together.

“Yeah it’s tough, but it’s worth it if it means making a change for the next generation.”

The tour - a collaboration between King’s I Am Hope charity, Genesis, and supporters such as UBCO and Ara Ake – is in response to growing concerns among the country’s youth about climate change.

It focuses on engaging with young people, listening to their experiences, and reinforcing that they don’t have to face their challenges alone.

Today, King rode from Kaitāia to Kaikohe via Kāeo.

Mike King’s body has taken a battering while riding an electric bike on Northland roads, but that’s not stopping his climate anxiety tour.

He was expected to attend a community event at the Farm Source Store in Kaikohe yesterday afternoon.

The event was to give the Kaikohe community a chance to engage in discussions about youth mental health and how climate-related issues are affecting young people.

King said he had received positive feedback from young people so far, though adults were harder to convince.

“I remember when I first started doing mental health in 2015, the kids were more interested than the adults.

“It’s the same with the climate and mental health ... there was a great turnout of young ones last night but the oldies take a bit more convincing.

“For 60% of young people, their number one concern is the climate.

“Us oldies have to come round to their way of thinking. Stop making it about us and start making it about the kids.”

The I Am Climate Hope Tour precedes the Gumboot Friday nationwide event on November 1.

The Gumboot Friday service now has more than 500 counsellors who have provided more than 100,000 free counselling sessions to young people.

More than 450 mental health practitioners have applied to join the initiative in the past year.

For more information on the I Am Climate Hope Tour, upcoming stops, and how you can get involved, visit here.

