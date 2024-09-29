As concern among the country’s youth grows about climate change, I Am Hope founder Mike King is starting his I Am Climate Hope Tour in Northland with stops in Whangārei, Kaitāia and Kaikohe.
During the epic awareness-raising expedition, King aims to ride the length of the country on an electric bike to raise awareness of youth mental health, particularly surrounding climate anxiety.
King said the I Am Climate Hope Tour will bring a message of hope to the country as youth climate anxiety grows.
The tour, a collaboration between King’s I Am Hope charity, Genesis, and supporters such as UBCO and Ara Ake, is led by mental health advocate King and will feature guest speaker Jef Ikenn.
The I Am Climate Hope Tour will start its 29-day trek in Whangārei on October 1 at Distinction Hotel from 6.30pm, before heading north, then south again. The tour will be at the Farm Source Store 20 North Park Drive in Kaitāia at 5.30pm on October 2 before he rides to Kaikohe for an event at the Farm Source Store at 38 Station Rd from 5pm, where Far North mayor Moko Tepania will also talk.