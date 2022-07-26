Kiwi actor and director Michael Hurst performs The Golden Ass at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 28 followed by The Riverbank Centre in Whangarei on July 29. Photo / supplied

One man, 26 voices, a 2000-year-old story, and an impressive Golden Ass.

Kiwi actor and director Michael Hurst has his work cut out for him during his latest production The Golden Ass which is touring the country this month.

The renowned Shakespearean storyteller is 22 shows into his New Zealand tour, part of the Arts on Tour NZ programme, which kicked off on July 1.

He performs at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 28 followed by The Riverbank Centre in Whangārei on July 29.

Written in the second century AD, the one-man show tells the story of Lucius, a man of insatiable appetites who is accidentally transformed into a donkey.

He falls into the hands of robbers, shares fantastic exploits with his captors, and is finally transformed back into a man by the goddess Isis.

The production was adapted from the notorious novel by Apuleius, a Roman philosopher and scholar.

Hurst has been working on the script for the past 18 months having first read the classic about 20 years ago.

Kiwi actor Michael Hurst playing Lucius (left) and an ass in his latest production The Golden Ass at Te Awamutu's Woolshed Theatre earlier this month. Photo / Dean Taylor

"When I was asked [by Arts on Tour New Zealand] if I had an idea, it came to me because I read it years ago and really enjoyed it and thought it had possibilities," he said.

"I love the classics, and trying to make order about things that are chaotic.

"It came together in rehearsals more than anything.

"Getting it off the page was an inventive time, and we're now on the road learning what works and what doesn't."

With music and direction from acclaimed composer John Gibson, the production has adult themes, and is not suitable for children.

It is touted as a "fantastical series of misadventures in a wicked world of witches, bandits, virgins, cultists, slaves, circuses, soldiers, pastry-cooks, prostitutes and priests".

All up, there are 26 voices in the show, Hurst said, which he describes as "storytelling theatre".

In his latest show The Golden Ass, actor Michael Hurst plays Lucius, a man of insatiable appetites who is accidentally transformed into a donkey. Photo / file

"It's wild, rambunctious, it has pathos, you go on a wild journey with this man, who for one reason or another finds himself turning into a donkey."

The Golden Ass has a "look before you leap" moral to it, Hurst said.

"In the end, it asks for empathy in a world that's gone absolutely crazy. In that sense, it's a completely relevant and modern take.

"It's really entertaining and funny, but it's got this other hook; it's lasted for 2000 years which is really cool."

Hurst, who is known for his work in TV shows Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess, along with Bitch Slap and Spartacus, has been a patron of Young Auckland Shakespeare Company since 2013.

He is also co-founder and member of the artistic board of The Actors' Program acting school in Auckland.

Hurst said he enjoys being on the road, having just arrived in the Coromandel before the Kerikeri show.

"I like getting among the community, I love the connection it has to an ancient form of communication, like the traveling minstrel.

"People come together for a special moment and we have that together, it's terrific.

"And it's the constant honing of one's skills to keep people's attention."

Hurst said he's got big plans for the show; after this he wants to scrutinise the script, and find out what works and what doesn't, with the aim of making it even better.

Then he'd like to take it to festivals.

"I'd love to see it have more of a life."

Rest assured, Hurst insists: "My Golden Ass will be returning."

* Tickets for the Kerikeri show are available from www.turnercentre.co.nz and tickets for the Whangārei show at www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz