T-Bone is urging audiences to ditch the Covid blues for their high energy tunes in Kerikeri on July 4. Photo / supplied

An eclectic group of guys with a love of Americana folk music are urging audiences to ditch the Covid blues for their high-energy tunes.

T-Bone - guitarist and songwriter Gerry Paul, American fiddler Richard Klein, multi-instrumentalist Cameron "Dusty" Burnell, bassist Aaron Stewart and guitar and mandolin player Michael Muggeridge – released their debut album Good 'n Greasy on June 17.

The North Island release tour kicks off on Thursday in Wellington and will be at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 4.

They will be joined by internationally renowned American musician John Oszajca, who moved to the Far North in 2010 and has performed with the likes of Jewel, Brian Setzer, Eve 6, Hillary Duff and Beth Hart.

Burnell, who grew up in Ōhaeawai and now lives in Whangārei, said the music is "an eclectic mix of styles" within the Americana genre, including influences of zydeco, old-time, blues, bluegrass and folk.

"Within America there's a lot of different traditions and communities who've developed their own style of music.

"That has bled into the mainstream. That's the foundation of what we do, with very much a Kiwi focus and feel.

"We're trying to do our own thing but that's our foundation."

Burnell, a singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist who plays banjo, mandolin, fiddle and guitar, said he's always been fascinated by the history and culture of American folk music.

His first experience with it was the soundtrack to the Coen brothers' film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, which was "amazing", he said.

He later spent some time in the US and "came home with a mandolin".

"It's going to be great to be out on the road again," he said.

"We're well known for being exciting and entertaining.

"A big part of this is to get away from the Covid blues. It's a chance for us and the audience to have a night when you're not worrying about the stress of everything and have a laugh.

"We take the music seriously, and do it to a high standard, but we don't take ourselves seriously.

"We tend to be very flamboyant and wear loud clothes and jump around the stage. It's high energy."

Kerikeri-based guitarist and songwriter Gerry Paul is gearing up to play at the Turner Centre which he also manages as his day job. Photo /Jenny Ling

T-Bone got together seven years ago when Paul returned to New Zealand from Europe after 15 years of touring the world with some of the biggest names in folk music.

Initially a Wellington-based trio along with Klein and Burnell, they were later joined by Stewart and Muggeridge.

The group recorded a collection of 11 songs at Surgery Studios in Newtown last September before Paul and Burnell moved to Northland.

Seven of the songs are originals by Paul, two are co-written by the band and three are from the New Orleans, zydeco and Cajun traditions.

Burnell, a former photojournalist, moved to Whangārei from Wellington in March.

Prior to the move, the group of "serious foodies" got together every Monday night to practice, have a meal and drink good wine.

"It was very much a social thing.

"The fact that Gerry and I were coming up here, we wanted to solidify what we had in the band... part of the driving force behind making the album was to make sure we didn't let it go, to make sure we carry on."

Paul, who manages the Turner Centre, said it was great for the band "to get new material out there".

"It's our debut album and we've been playing together for seven years, so it's amazing to release something.

"We wanted to create a record of what we've been doing but we wanted to wait until we had more original material.

"We know it'll put a smile on your face. It's going to be awesome having everyone out."

*Tickets are available via @tbonetheband | Linktree

Free school show

The Turner Centre and T-Bone have teamed up to offer a free show to low-decile schools in Te Tai Tokerau on July 4.

With funding from the US Embassy New Zealand, the costs of transport to and from the event will also be covered.

The event will give 400 children an insight into American folk music and will involve student participation. So far eight schools have confirmed attendance.

Turner Centre general manager and T-Bone band member Gerry Paul said it was "fantastic that the American Embassy has come on board".

"It'll be magic to get those kids into the theatre and get them all singing and clapping along. We'll treat them like VIPs."