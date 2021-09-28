Mental Health Awareness Week: Northland mental health service Te Tumu Waiora a big success

Te Hiku Hauora Kaitaia Health Centre is one of three GP practices in the Far North that offer Te Tumu Waiora. Photo / Peter Jackson

A mental health programme rolled out in 2019 has proven successful with nearly 10,000 Northlanders receiving help within the last year.

Te Tumu Waiora is a primary mental health service embedded in general practices and offers patients access to effective mental health briefings by trained Health Improvement Practitioners (HIP).

Clinical psychologist Tara Mueller was one of two HIPs who led the Te Tumu Waiora pilot in Northland and said the service was about catching people in the preventative state.

"Te Tumu Waiora is about integrating behavioural health into general practices to offer a wider breadth of care," Mueller said.

It's a free service currently offered in 19 Northland GP clinics and is open to any patient who experiences mental distress.

These brief consulting sessions are aimed to provide people with a strategy to improve immediate issues.

"It's here and now focused. We gather a snapshot of a person's life and identify what problems are urgent," Mueller said.

HIP Tara Mueller kicked off the Te Tumu Waiora rollout at Bush Rd Medical but has since moved to Broadway Medical Centre in Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

Together with the patient, the HIP will develop a plan that is achievable and provides relief.

Mueller said patients presented with all kinds of concerns – from lack of sleep or issues to navigate daily life with a broken bone, to stress induced by chronic illness.

HIP session can help people to implement treatment plans practically and suitable for their lives, support them in understanding their medical conditions or find new pathways for coping.

"Our work is all about helping people to be more engaged in their own health and make informed decisions to lead a meaningful life.

Bush Road Medical Centre in Kamo is one of six GP practices in Whangārei that have a HIP. Photo / John Stone

Mueller explains her role with an example of a patient who presents with gout and doesn't know how to manage their pain.

The HIP would then talk to the patient about the illness, find out what might have caused the flare-up and find a way to prevent further flare-ups in the future.

Troubles with falling asleep is another example. Mueller said patients typically see their GP to get a prescription for sleeping pills. Instead, the HIP would investigate what causes the sleep deprivation and tackle the issue from its root.

"A HIP's role is also about upskilling the clinics," Mueller said. All staff, from the reception team to nurses and doctors, are trained to identify which patients might require a meeting with a HIP.

Te Tumu Waiora also engaged health coaches who work alongside the HIPs encouraging patients to identify their own priorities for change and supporting them to find the resources, tools, and supports to meet their goals.

Mueller said while they knew from the get-go that Te Tumu Waiora would be successful after trials in the United States and Auckland had shown good results, the feedback from GP clinics was overwhelmingly positive.

"They say they don't know how they managed patients' needs before they had a HIP."

Te Tumu Waiora is a collaborative effort between Northland District Health Board, primary health entity Mahitahi Hauora and regional NGOs to support the HIPs.

Mangamuka Clinic in Okaihau is one of nine GP practices in the Mid North that have a HIP. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mahitahi Hauora mental health and addictions team leader Maurein Betts said Te Tumu Waiora had benefited patients and staff alike.

"It works for patients because it's behaviour-based, non-judgemental and non-diagnostic, and because it's quick and easy to access the service.

"People can usually see the HIP the same day they visit their practice – often within 10-15 minutes.

"And it works for practices, because it gives them more options to provide quality care while making a positive impact on GP workloads," she said.

Between July 2020 and July 2021 HIPs saw 9916 patients across Northland providing a total of 19,810 wellbeing sessions.

List of GP clinics with HIP service

Rata Family Health - Dr Scott

Rata Family Health - Dr Mathieson

Te Whareora o Tikipunga

Kerimed Doctors

Bream Bay Medical Centre

Central Family Healthcare

Hokianga Health - Rawene Clinic

Mangamuka Clinic

The Doctors Kerikeri

Bush Road Medical Centre

Te Hiku Hauora

Te Whare Ora o Te Hiku o Te Ika

Broadway Health Centre (Kaikohe)

Broadway Health Centre (Waipapa)

Te Aroh Noa Medical Centre

Commercial Street Surgery

Moerewa Medical Services

Hauora Whanui Kawakawa Medical Centre

Hokianga Health - Residential Care

More to be added in the future

Where to get help

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Lifelink/Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.