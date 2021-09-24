Northland news in brief: Daylight saving starts; and big Lotto win

The clocks will go forward an hour for Daylight Saving overnight, meaning an hour's less sleeping time.

Northlanders will get an hour's less sleep time tonight with daylight saving beginning at 2am on Sunday when the clocks are put forward an hour. It will end at 3am on Sunday, April 3 2022, when the clocks will be put back one hour to 2pm. Daylight saving starts each year at 2am on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April. New Zealand first introduced daylight saving time in 1927. The current times have been fixed since 2007. During the daylight saving months we are on "New Zealand daylight time", which is one hour ahead of New Zealand standard time.

Half a million richer

A Whangārei Lotto player is $500,000 richer after winning big on First Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Meadow Park Dairy, was one of two nationally that each won the First Division prize, and the best news for the dairy was it was a regular customer who won. Dairy owner Dharmesh Soma was thrilled about a local winning the prize money and that the person was a regular customer who had bought many tickets in the past. "It is always a happy moment when a regular person at the store wins the Lotto draw. Especially, during difficult times like this when the country is still fighting against the pandemic. With different levels of lockdowns, comes a lot of uncertainty and winning a Lotto ticket will definitely bring happiness to the person and their family."

Three teens arrested

Northland police say they have made great progress towards resolving car thefts in Whangārei following the arrest of three teenagers. Northland police Whangārei area commander Inspector Marty Ruth shared the news at a Whangārei District Council meeting on Thursday. Ruth said three 14-year-olds faced "on average" around 35 charges each related to car thefts in the district. One person had been bailed, and another was placed in a care facility. He alleged the teens had stolen about three cars a day. Ruth told councillors young offenders were livestreaming their vehicle crime exploits on social media platforms. The Advocate understands a social media challenge on TikTok had increased the numbers of Mazda Demios, Nissan Tiidas and Mitsubishi Lancers stolen.

Border breacher in court

An Auckland woman arrested at McDonald's in Kamo after allegedly driving through private farmland to avoid police checkpoints appeared in court for a second time. The woman, 33, appeared in the North Shore District Court on Thursday, and gave no plea to charges of theft under $500 and failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020. She will next appear in the Auckland-based court on October 21. The woman made her allegedly illegal roadtrip into Northland on September 6.

Appeal for collectors

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is urgently seeking people in Northland to volunteer for its Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this October. Around 10,000 Pink Ribbon volunteers across the country will take to the streets on October 29 and 30 to collect donations for breast cancer research, education and patient support. But the appeal may be at risk of cancellation in Dargaville, Kaikohe, Kaiwaka, Kerikeri, Opononi, Rawene and Waipu unless volunteer area coordinators are found there to oversee local collection sites. Additional volunteer collectors are also needed in the rest of the region. Area coordinators manage a small team of collectors and are supplied with all materials required to look after their local sites. Anyone interested in being an area coordinator can sign up at: pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz/becoming-area-coordinator. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, around 170 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Northland District Health Board area and every year around 25 will die from it.

Bidder spreads the love

An Aucklander bidder has won a piece of NZ food history with his winning bid of $3150 for one of four special jars of Pic's Peanut Butter. The auction money will support mentoring in Northland for Big Brothers Big Sisters NZ. People can nominate a hero they think deserves to receive this jar via Pic's social media channels.

Walk-in jab clinic

Northland Pacific Islanders are encouraged to attend new Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics next week. The joint Fale Pasifika Tai Tokerau /Northland District Health Board vaccination clinics start on Tuesday in Kerikeri. There are a number of Ni-Vanuatu workers in Kerikeri employed under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme. The clinic will be in the former PlaceMakers building in Sammaree Place from 2pm-6pm. The second will be in Dargaville on Wednesday at 24 Normanby St from 3pm-6pm. A third clinic will be held in Whangārei on October 2, at Semenoff Stadium from 12.30pm-4pm. Johnny Kumitau, Fale Pasifika Tai Tokerau manager, said all Pasifika were welcome. Fale Pasifika Tai Tokerau staff would be present so those attending could talk with people from their community. Kumitau said anybody in the wider community could also turn up to be vaccinated at these clinics.

Lines survey

Northpower will carry out a low flying helicopter survey of its main network powerlines across Hikurangi, Whangārei, Bream Bay and Kaiwaka on September 29 and 30. Northpower apologised for any inconvenience it may cause and asks that anybody with concerns to phone Northpower Faults on 0800 104 040.