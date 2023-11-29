A big fight night is coming up. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

The countdown for Whangārei’s first World Boxing Championship has started as international opponents were given a warm welcome in Northland.

A fully booked McKay Stadium will host two world titles for the hyped-up Wahine Toa II fight night on Saturday night.

While Kaitaia-born Mea Motu takes on Indian counterpart Chandni Mehra for the IBO Super Bantamweight title, Whangārei-born Lani Daniels faces Australian challenger Desley Robinson for the IBF Light Heavyweight title.

On Wednesday, the challengers were greeted with an energetic pōwhiri followed by some waiata and welcome by elders from Ngātiwai.

Challenger Mehra said coming to Whangārei had made her feel at home.

Hailing from the hill stations of Darjeeling in India, she took up boxing after being inspired by a Bollywood movie on Mary Kom, a six-time amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medallist from the Indian State of Manipur.

“Now just like her, I want to be a role model for the next generation of Indian female fighters.”

Mehra who turned professional at 17 and has an impressive record of 12 wins, one draw and four losses believes the upcoming match could be the moment she takes the crown and makes her country proud.

Defending champion Motu said her match-up with Mehra would make an “epic and ruthless fight.”

“I know she’s tough and a dangerous opponent since she has fought some tough fighters. But I’m not going to make it easy for her as I have stepped up my game as well.”

Motu’s impressive record of 17 continuous with no draws or losses, makes her a difficult contender to beat.

As a proud mother and Māori wahine, she confessed that her secret weapons were her kids and her whānau who have supported her throughout her fighting career.

Her message to Mehra was loud and clear as she gave a battle cry and said, “Let’s go to war.”

Mea Motu in the ring during a public sparring and welcome for international boxers at Ocean's Green, Tutukaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While Australian fighter Robinson missed out on the welcome party and was scheduled to arrive in Whangārei on Wednesday night, Daniels hoped her opponent arrived in her “best form.”

“Because only then you are going to see a better and unseen Lani,” she said with a laugh.

Daniels said the secret to her success was hard work and consistency day in and out.

With nine wins, two draws and two losses, she was looking forward to the challenge.

She said the fight night was an opportunity to inspire other people who wanted to take up boxing and give the sport a boost in the region.

“I’m just blessed to be a part of it and hope this ignites the fire and reaches out to people who think have the raw talent to take it up.”

The welcome party wrapped up with a public training session which saw all boxers show their amazing footwork and powerful jabs.

Fight promoter Dean Lonergan heaped praise on the quality of foreign athletes coming to compete and was looking forward to the much-awaited fight this Saturday.

“We hope that when our visitors go back home, they do share the amazing experiences they enjoyed in Whangārei.”

