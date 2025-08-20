Shane Jones, the Minister for Resources and for Regional Development, addresses the protesters in Whangārei at the weekend. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf
A Northland Māori leader has doubled down on comments he made at the weekend opposing the fast-tracking of a Bay of Islands marina development.
Patukeha hapū spokesman Kohu Hakaraia was among about 100 protesters who turned out in drenching rain as party faithful, including the Minister for Regional Development andResources Shane Jones, arrived for a New Zealand First meeting at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Hakaraia, of Te Rāwhiti hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha, is one of thousands who oppose a planned 250-berth marina at isolated Waipiro Bay, near Russell.
The marina development will berth up to 250 recreational vessels, including 14 superyachts, and include a public boat ramp, retail and hospitality venues, and fuelling services.
The following day, in a statement on behalf of the group Protect Waipiro Bay, he called for an expert panel to be fairly and objectively appointed to “vote down” the fast-tracking of the proposed marina.
Hakaraia said it was positive that Jones – the fast-track initiative co-leader – had “at least fronted up” to the protesters.
However, he claimed Jones was “pushing the wrong answers for the right reasons”.
“Yes, we’re facing a cost-of-living crisis in the North, but what we need are real jobs and affordable housing, not pretend employment from developers or boat parks for the Auckland rich.”
Jones, who had faced protesters directly, defended the fast-track process, saying it was designed to “deliver regional benefits and unlock economic potential”.
He acknowledged the protest but maintained that “democracy will ultimately deliver what’s best for the region”.
Hakaraia noted that local hapū and iwi, boat clubs, councils, and more than 15,000 community representatives had all voiced clear opposition to the marina proposal, yet Jones continued to support its fast-tracking.
“Both central and local government representatives must recognise that democracy is the voice of our communities, not the voice of Wellington,” Hakaraia said.
Local hapū have reportedly claimed to have been blindsided by an application in March to have the marina fast-track approved.
Hakaraia wants the proposal removed from that process and returned to the Resource Management Act system, which he believes better upholds community democracy, environmental stewardship, and cultural respect.
He claimed the fast-track system favours economic expediency over local consensus and ecological integrity.
