Shane Jones, the Minister for Resources and for Regional Development, addresses the protesters in Whangārei at the weekend. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Māori leader doubles down on opposition to fast-tracked Bay of Islands marina

Shane Jones, the Minister for Resources and for Regional Development, addresses the protesters in Whangārei at the weekend. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

A Northland Māori leader has doubled down on comments he made at the weekend opposing the fast-tracking of a Bay of Islands marina development.

Patukeha hapū spokesman Kohu Hakaraia was among about 100 protesters who turned out in drenching rain as party faithful, including the Minister for Regional Development and Resources Shane Jones, arrived for a New Zealand First meeting at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hakaraia, of Te Rāwhiti hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha, is one of thousands who oppose a planned 250-berth marina at isolated Waipiro Bay, near Russell.

The marina development will berth up to 250 recreational vessels, including 14 superyachts, and include a public boat ramp, retail and hospitality venues, and fuelling services.

Developers Hopper Developments and Azuma Property estimate the project could generate up to $218.8 million in gross domestic product (GDP) and create nearly 150 fulltime jobs over 30 years.