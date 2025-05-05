“Clearly, we want local people to have first bite at jobs and investment opportunities.”

Hopper said the effects on the marine environment would be controlled and managed.

Hapū have serious concerns about the potential effects of a marina on the marine environment.

They do not want a marina considered without their input and that of the Bay community.

Hapū believed the Fast Track process could preclude any such input.

“The fast-track process is non notified shutting out the voice of community from the process,” Glenys Papuni, from Ngāti Kura hapū, said.

“As haukāinga we are going public and invite the community and concerned landowners to join us as we fight the fast track.”

Hapū say they were blindsided by a March application for fast track approval.

“The pace of the fast-track process is really overwhelming, it’s something we have never experienced before through the RMA,” Shirley Hakaraia, whenua Māori landowner and hapū kaikōrero (spokesperson) said.

The hapū worried about the potential threat to the ocean and seafood that the marina could produce.

“Our moana carries the mauri – the life force that connects us all. It is the heartbeat of our whenua; it sustains life and nurtures our identity. This mauri is under threat,” said Kohu Atatu Hakaraia from Te Patu Keha.

Bay of Islands hapū Ngāti Kuta and Te Patu Keha say a 250-berth marina planned for Waipiro Bay, Russell, will not be good for the ocean environment, which already faces a huge threat from caulerpa.

“This whole area has been a kai basket for generations, not just for our whānau, but from multiple hapū across the area.”

Hapū said they have the Fast Track application to deal with on top of a caulerpa seaweed invasion.

“There is massive impact for us in the hapū, we do not have the resource and capacity to manage all these impacts in our rohe,” Hakaraia said

Papuni said hapū were challenging the developer.

“We assert that their proposal does not demonstrate significant regional or national benefit.”

Papuni claimed the proposed area lay within an aquaculture exclusion zone and undermined existing local marine industries.

Hapū were calling on the Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop, Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones and Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka to decline the fast-track application for Waipiro Bay Marina and send it back to the Resource Management Act.

“Waipiro Bay is not just water, it is our taonga, a source of identity, sustenance, and intergenerational connection,” Papuni said.

“We cannot protect our culture, our waters, our pātaka kai, and our wildlife without proper evidence and inclusive decision-making.”