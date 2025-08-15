Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mangawhai surf club appeals for funds after $120k slip-repair shortfall

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

It was fortunate the rescue of surfer Matthew Scott by Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service was not hindered by locked gates and containers. Video / Givealittle, Michael Cunningham, Elevated Media, Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service

A surf club in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing communities is appealing for public support to fix damage from a major slip.

The Mangawhai slip’s $1.9 million repair work is finished but Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service is now short of money to get back into its clubrooms.

It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save