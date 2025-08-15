The set-up could cause a critical delay during an after-hours rescue, club chairwoman Jess Costello said in an earlier warning.

So great was the concern that lives were at risk, the surf club and Surf Life Saving NZ took on the $1.9m cost of the slip repair, rather than waiting for Kaipara District Council to do the work.

Club executive member Tony Baker said the council was unable to fund the slip repair work, while Surf Life Saving NZ was able to apply for central government funding.

The repair work by Earth Stability included installing rock bolts, galvanised and PVC-coated rockfall mesh, and applying vegetation matting.

This state-of-the-art solution will encourage regrowth while preventing further erosion of the rock face, Baker said.

Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service's clubrooms (bottom left) were hit by the major slip, which is now repaired. The club needs $120,000 to enable the move back into its clubrooms. Photo / Andy Bruce

The repair work is now complete, aside from some replanting, he said.

This means work can start on the clubrooms, which have been exposed to the elements for more than two years because the site was too dangerous to enter, Baker said.

“The building has been open to the elements for that period time – there’s a lot of water damage to the building.”

The clubrooms are insured but the surf club faces a shortfall of about $120,000, to cover things like damaged furniture and chattels, he said.

The club is appealing for public help for the first time, for donations and fundraisers to cover the funding gap.

The $1.9 million slip repair by Earth Stability required great skill to secure the rock face and prevent further slips, says surf club spokesman Tony Baker. Photo / Andy Bruce

The club committee has worked tirelessly on the project, all so its volunteers are able to help rescue others when needed, Baker said.

“It’s been a very stressful time for the club. We’ve been trying to secure our space and also trying to evolve as a club, and recruit new members, and make sure we have capacity for the future, as Mangawhai is growing at a great rate.

“The sooner we get back into the clubhouse, the better.”

Baker said once the club is back into its home, it will turn attention to the third and final stage of the slip repair.

This involves repairing the boat ramp and seawall in front of the clubrooms to help prevent future erosion.

This is expected to cost $650,000, with resource consent from Northland Regional Council already secured, Baker said.

Those wanting to support Mangawhai surf club can make a donation on Givealittle or go to mangawhaisurfclub.org.nz for bank transfer details.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.