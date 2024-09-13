Kaipara District Council has adopted a private plan change for the 600-home Mangawhai Hills Development, although the window for appeal is still open.
It comes on top of a private plan change on Cove Rd North, called The Rise, allowing up to 380 homes north of Mangawhai Heads. The council adopted this in June but it has since been appealed to the Environment Court.
Another major development, Mangawhai Central, was signed off in 2022 to allow up to 1200 new homes, next to the recently opened Mangawhai Central retail area. It was bought by wealth management company Alvarium NZ in May.
Infometrics estimated Mangawhai’s population in 2023 as 7430, with the population growing 7.1% a year in the five years to 2023, far higher than the national growth rate of 1.3%.
The summer holidays are “bedlam” with many locals staying put in their houses for three weeks, he said.
“We can’t stop growth but we want the development to fit in with Mangawhai.”
Mangawhai Matters has appealed The Rise development and would like some changes to Mangawhai Hills to protect the estuary from sediment run-off, Lloyd said.
Mangawhai Hills director Patrick Fontein said his development is about providing high-quality, larger size sections, with the development also including stormwater retention ponds, native bush, walking trails and local shops.
There will be enough solar panels to generate more electricity than the development needs, while drinking water will be collected and wastewater treated on-site, he said.
“We’re going very hard on the environmental side ... That’s a major point of difference, not only in Mangawhai, but in New Zealand.”
Fontein said Mangawhai was a logical place for development as north Auckland areas like Matakana and Ōmaha became full.
While he agreed Mangawhai Heads Beach car park was full at peak times, he said there were other ways to enjoy the beach, such as using a free bus put on by council.
Fontein said for other amenities to increase in Mangawhai, locals should not be scared of population growth.
Mangawhai Hills was providing land for a new secondary school, Mangawhai Hills College, which would open in January 2025 even if the development was appealed, he said.