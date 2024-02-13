Jess Costello, from Mangawhai Heads Surf Life Saving Club, says the clubhouse being taken out by a slip could risk lives due to the extra time it takes to get to an after-hours search and rescue. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A large slip creating a year-long danger zone around Mangawhai’s surf clubhouse could delay an out-of-hours rescue.

The Kaipara District Council is looking at ways to fund and fix the slip, with one solution priced at $1.9 million.

The slip on council reserve came down on February 1, 2023, several days after severe flooding during Auckland and Northland Anniversary Weekend.

Up to 560 cubic metres of rock fell on to and through the Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Club, fortunately missing professional lifeguards working inside at the time.

The slip also damaged Māori heritage sites, including unearthing kōiwi (human remains).

The surf club has since been working out of temporary facilities - including containers and trailers - on a safe part of the Mangawhai Heads car park.

While the clubhouse is insured, the slip is deemed so dangerous not even insurance assessors are allowed inside until the land has been shored up.

The surf club cannot do any repairs until the council has fixed the slip on its reserve, said chairman and search and rescue co-ordinator Jess Costello.

“At the end of the day, we’re waiting on the council to make a decision.”

For the surf club, the biggest impact is the amount of time it now takes to get set up, with gates on the temporary fencing having to be unlocked and containers opened before lifesaving gear can be reached.

While this is inconvenient for volunteer lifeguards, the greatest risk is for an out-of-hours emergency, if the surf club’s 24/7 search and rescue squad is called out to respond, Costello said.

“We’re severely affected for our response times if we get a call-out in winter or at night or when there’s no one on patrol,” she said.

Up to 560cu m of rock fell in the slip, on the Kaipara District Council reserve, and on to the Mangawhai Heads Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / Mangawhai SLS presentation

“Luckily, it hasn’t happened yet but, if we had a serious incident, the set-up there is a huge risk to life.”

With part of the clubhouse still smashed open by the slip material, pests are starting to make a home inside and the clubhouse is deteriorating every time it rains, Costello said.

The loss of the clubhouse has also impacted the morale of volunteer lifeguards and membership has dropped in the last year, she said.

“There are times that it is gut-wrenching. We’re used to cooking out of the barbecue there - a big part of it was morale, just hanging out together and eating together.

“It’s gut-wrenching to see the club-rooms deteriorate like that, there was so much history inside it.”

Investigation favours $1.9m rockfall drapery solution

As one surf club member, David Wheatley, is an expert civil engineer, the club voluntarily investigated solutions for fixing the slip, working with Te Uri o Hau for the Māori heritage sites.

Independent geotechnical advice from Tonkin + Taylor, and feedback from the construction industry, favoured a repair with rockfall drapery mesh and rock bolts, at a cost of $1.9 million.

This solution would also remove unstable material from behind the surf club, reusing it as erosion protection at the front of the clubhouse.

Wheatley and Costello presented their findings to the Kaipara District Council in December, saying it was the most practical and cost-effective option.

A different solution of abandoning the site and rebuilding the clubhouse in the car park was not safe, nor would it be covered by the club’s insurance, Wheatley told the council.

Every day the slip is not damaged, there is an increased risk of loss of life or serious injury due to reduced response times, as well as increased damage to both the Māori heritage sites and the clubhouse, he said.

The council is now looking at all its options, including whether it can get funding from EQC or another third party. Kaipara was also Northland’s worst-hit district during Cyclone Gabrielle, with more than $26m of damage.

Council needs more time to find fix

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson said he was saddened by the slip’s impact on the iconic surf club.

“While grateful no one was seriously injured, I am really disappointed for the Mangawhai Heads Surf Club family. Institutions like the club house, run by hard-working volunteers, are the important glue holding our communities together.”

However, Jepson said it was a complex problem and he did not yet have an answer for the community on a fix.

“Elected members are looking forward to hearing from council staff in the next few months, where we will discuss the next steps forward.”

Council staff plan to present a report to elected members in April or May.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.