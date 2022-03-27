Voyager 2021 media awards
Man dies after mobility scooter rolls down bank in Whangārei

The incident occurred on Otaika Rd, Whangārei, but the exact location has not been disclosed. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate

A man has died after his mobility scooter rolled down a bank in Whangārei earlier today.

At around 10.50am police received reports the scooter had gone down a bank along Otaika Rd.

A police spokesperson said the scooter came to rest at the rear of a property on Bethel Pl, off State Highway 1 in Otaika.

Officers at the scene provided CPR but were unsuccessful.

Police were unable to confirm whether the crash was the result of a medical event.

The death remains unexplained and has been referred to the Coroner.