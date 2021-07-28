Elderly Whangārei man assaulted in 'unprovoked attack' in Onerahi

Police are investigating an assault on an elderly man in Onerahi on July 10. Photo / File

Police are appealing for the public's help in their investigation into an "unprovoked attack" on an elderly man in Onerahi.

The man was in the carpark of the Onerahi Bowls Club on Alamein Ave when he was approached and assaulted by an unknown male on the evening of Saturday, July 10.

Police have put the call out for residents in the area to check their CCTV footage as it may assist with their investigation.

"Police want to hear from anyone who lives in the area around Onerahi Road and Alamein Avenue who may have footage showing a male on a bicycle in the area on the evening of Saturday 10th, between 5pm and 7pm."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210702/0584.