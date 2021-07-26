Person allegedly stabbed during assault at Whangārei property

Whangārei police were called to the scene of an alleged stabbing on Monday afternoon. Photo / File

Police are tracking down the person involved in an alleged stabbing at a property in Onerahi on Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the Chester Ave house around 1.30pm after been told a person had been injured in a stabbing.

Paramedics treated a person, in a moderate condition, for a reported stab wound before transporting them to Whangārei Hospital.

A police spokesman said an investigation was now underway to uncover what took place as well as track down the person involved.

"Anyone with information or anyone who saw suspicious activity in this area recently is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting event number P047321294."