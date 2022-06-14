A man is facing a number of charges in relation to a firearms incident in the Far North. Photo / NZME

A man is facing a number of charges in relation to a firearms incident in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Northland police have arrested a man in relation to a firearms incident and he's due to appear in court tomorrow on a number of charges.

Far North Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police executed a search warrant at a rural property in Kaikohe today and arrested a 29-year-old man.

He is facing charges in relation to a firearms incident last week.

An investigation began after a man presented at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa on the night of June 6 with a gunshot injury. He was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The man arrested today is facing a number of serious charges including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two of unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine and cultivation of cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow morning.

Dalzell said police continued to hold to account those involved in firearms-related violence in the Far North in recent months.

Police have reiterated earlier message to the community these incidents were taken extremely seriously.

"Those who chose to involve themselves in this reckless violence remain on notice – they will be held accountable. Police have an extremely low tolerance for anti-social behaviour or violence in our communities," Dalzell said.

Anyone who may have information on those illegally in possession of firearms is asked to contact police anytime through 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.