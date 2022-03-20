Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Gang clashes between Killer Beez and Tribesmen: 'Growing pains' the potential underlying reason for Kaikohe's violent incidents

9 minutes to read
Police are today making a further public appeal for information and footage of last Friday's serious assault on the Waikato Expressway. Video / NZ Police

Police are today making a further public appeal for information and footage of last Friday's serious assault on the Waikato Expressway. Video / NZ Police

Northern Advocate
By: and

Pockets of violent clashes between patches nationwide are the result of an expanding gang scene, an expert says.

University of Canterbury sociologist and New Zealand gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said the expansion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.