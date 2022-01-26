Making the Whangārei suburb of Ōtangarei more age friendly is behind projects from Te Hau Awhiowhio O Ōtangarei that have received public funding.

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Ōtangarei is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age Friendly Fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Ōtangarei, in Whangārei, received $9,000 towards bringing together kaumātua and kuia to provide culturally appropriate advice and support, and to enable them to identify and take a leadership role in projects to make Ōtangarei more age-friendly.

Funding will also go towards developing a Te Ao Māori library to access information, stories and community histories through the eyes of residents.

"We want to provide a space and support for kuia and koroua to gather together for whakawhanaungatanga regularly," says Te Hau Awhiowhio O Ōtangarei project co-ordinator Lucy Bush.

"By being together it is envisaged that through their sharing, Manaakitanga, Tautokotanga and Rangatiratanga will be the outcome for all those involved."

Office for Seniors director Diane Turner says initiatives like these were even more important with Covid-19.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

