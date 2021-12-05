Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

OneRoof Property report: Northland's average house price rise higher than NZ and Auckland

5 minutes to read
Matt and Terai Ella have found properties in Whangārei are more expensive than in bigger cities like Christchurch. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Matt and Terai Ella have found properties in Whangārei are more expensive than in bigger cities like Christchurch. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Northland's average property value rose a staggering 29 per cent in just one year— that's more than in Auckland and New Zealand as a whole — and Matt and Terai Elia aren't the least bit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.