Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Lynwood branches into new avocado growing area on Northland's west coast

4 minutes to read
Lynwood Avocado Nursery team CEO Stuart Pascoe (left), technical support adviser Sarah Williamson and owner Stephen Wade. Photo / Donna Russell

Lynwood Avocado Nursery team CEO Stuart Pascoe (left), technical support adviser Sarah Williamson and owner Stephen Wade. Photo / Donna Russell

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

Whangārei company Lynwood Avocado Nursery is branching out from its core business of propagating avocado trees with a large orchard venture adjacent to new reservoirs being developed on the northern Pouto peninsula.

Access to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei