Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Cracking the nut industry requires years of patience, Waipū grower says

5 minutes to read
Eric Corner and Deirdre Lawton of Nutty For You macadamias, Waipū. Photo / Donna Russell

Eric Corner and Deirdre Lawton of Nutty For You macadamias, Waipū. Photo / Donna Russell

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

Patience is the key to cracking the macadamia nut industry.

Macadamia growers Eric Corner and Deirdre Lawton have had to wait about 10 years for their 1000-tree orchard at Waipū to become established.

The 5ha

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei