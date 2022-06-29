Someone in Whangārei has woken up $1 million richer this morning. Photo / supplied

Wednesday was a night to remember for one lucky Lotto player from Whangārei after winning the $1 million up for grabs.

The Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Meadow Park Store in Tikipunga.

Anyone who purchased a ticket from the store should check whether they are the lucky winner online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also went unclaimed and is worth $300,000 on Saturday night.

Last night's win follows major triple success earlier this month when Northlanders won a Lotto First Division win worth $333,333, a Strike First Division win worth $300,000 and a Lotto Second Division win worth $25,005.