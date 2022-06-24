Keith Andrews technician Mac Sykes, right, has been named the Mercedes-Benz Service Manager of the Year for the second year running. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei employee top manager

Whangārei's Mac Sykes has kept his winning streak going by being named Mercedes-Benz Service Manager of the Year for the second year running. The competition is open to all service managers in the Mercedes-Benz network. Skyes - the reigning champion - fought off fierce competition from within the Keith Andrews network and further afield to retain his title. James Hudson-Owen, brand manager for Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner, said the award was well deserved as Skyes does all he can for customers.

Ticket to Lotto cash

A ticket sold in Whangārei was among 18 nationally that each won almost $13,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Whangārei, won the holder $12,933. Meanwhile, a Lotto ticket bought in Whakatāne has won $12.25 million with Powerball First Division. The prize is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Police attend Waitangi crash

Northland police and ambulance attended a one-vehicle crash in Waitangi on Friday. A person was trapped in the car when the vehicle went off-road and into the ditch on Haruru Falls Rd. The person was rescued by the police and did not suffer any injuries.

Car rolls in Broadwood

A car rolled over in Broadwood, after it hit a fence on the road. However, the driver of the car was nowhere to be found when police attended the crash. Police are investigating the one-vehicle crash and person involved in the crash who has been missing from the incident. The car is registered to a 27-year-old Kamo resident. The car was found with moderate to extensive damage.

Whangārei firearms callout

A firearms call in Whangārei about noon on Wednesday turned out to involve an imitation gun, a police spokesperson said. Police were speaking to those involved and one person was referred to Youth Aid. No injuries were reported.

Matariki at museum

Matariki has started at the Kauri Museum with a great exhibition of work from local schools. Students from Matakohe, Tinopai, Maungaturoto, Paparoa, Kaiwaka and Ruawai created art panels based on the theme "Te Taiao" (the environment/the natural world), using everything from paint, photography, collage, weaving and text. Special items from the museum collection round out the exhibition. Included is one of two cloaks presented to Prime Minister Gordon Coates in 1925, and an even older kiwi kete, donated by Mrs AM Cawkwell. Exhibition is open until July 24.

Mobile health clinics roll out

Six mobile clinics, resourced by some of Northland's Māori Health Providers and local iwi, have been rolled out on Friday to offer whānau checkups, vaccinations and wellbeing advice. The Te Whātoro campaign - a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, iwi and community health providers - launches over Matariki as Māori and the country celebrate the new year, and whānau good health. Six campervans have been wrapped with a unique design that highlights the iconic features of Tai Tokerau - kauri forests, Waitangi, Haruru Falls and ngāhere. They will be resourced by nurse practitioners and registered nurses services.

Weapon allegedly used in robbery

Police were called to a report of a robbery in Tikipunga about 10.30pm on Tuesday night. A weapon was allegedly presented, a police spokesperson said. There were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call police on 105, quoting job number P050990157. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Clarification

An article in Wednesday's Advocate referenced the Ōtangarei clean-up and tree planting as being on Friday. The Advocate would like to clarify the Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up's and Forward Whangarei event is taking place on July 10 on Puna Rere walkway from 9am to 2.30pm. To sign up email contact@forwardwhangarei.co.nz.