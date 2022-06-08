Pōhutukawa brighten up New Zealand over summer and Whangārei residents can get two free pōhutukawa to plant.



Northlanders' appreciation of the pōhutukawa tree is well known, and Whangārei residents can get two free pōhutukawa to plant courtesy of Whangārei District Council.

The council's Pōhutukawa Coast free plants programme has opened again, with residents able to get two free trees per property to plant. This year council has had to increase the plant numbers to cater for the demand, but given previous years' demand the 4280 plants will go fast so people will need to be quick.

Where to get your free trees:

Central - Botanica, 2 - 4 First Ave, Whangārei, 9am - 4pm from June 7-9 (10am - 4pm on other days)

Tutukaka - Tawapou Coastal Natives, 606 Matapouri Rd, 10am - 3pm Tuesday to Saturday

Whangārei Heads, Please contact Alan Willis and Rona Mahy–Willis on 4362808 to arrange a time to visit.

One Tree Point, Please contact Robbie Jones, on 027-2462026 or 09-4327329 to arrange a time to visit.

Local lotto winner

A Northland Lotto player was among seven nationally that each won $35,165 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. The winning Northland ticket was sold online on My Lotto to a player from the region.

Walkway bridge repairs

Construction of a new bridge to allow the reopening of the Paihia-Ōpua Walkway is due to start in August and take about six weeks, the Far North District Council says. The popular coastal track — which also forms part of the Te Araroa long-distance trail — has been closed since December when a routine inspection found a section of boardwalk was in danger of collapse due to rot and marine worms. Originally the council hoped work would start in March this year. Chief executive Blair King said specialist walkway firm Frame Group had been hired to design a new bridge and boardwalk and obtain approvals, and he expected a contract would be awarded on July 4. Once the new bridge was built there would be further minor disruptions to the track as other improvements such as track realignment, handrails, boardwalks and steps were completed.

Pet of Year entries sought

Northlanders love their pets, and now they have the chance to see if their animals have what it takes to be voted Northland Pet of the Year. The Northern Advocate and Addiction pet foods are on the hunt to find the best pet in the region. Entries to the competition close on June 13, with photos of the entrants in the newspaper on June 17. The winning pet will get $150 worth of Addiction's pet treats. To enter simply email a quality photo of your pet to petoftheyearnorthland@nzme.co.nz. There are limited spots and conditions apply and people must ensure there is only one pet in the photo with no humans, the name of the pet, the name of the owner and their address and contact number.

Police seek ram raid info

No arrests have been made in relation to a ram raid at a watch and jewellery store in Kamo. The Graeme Jewels and Time was ram raided about 3.10am on Sunday and thieves took off with an unspecified amount of items. The car used in the ram raid was left with its engine running inside the store while the offenders fled in a waiting vehicle. Police are appealing for information for anyone who saw what happened or know people selling jewellery at a discounted price. Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 105 and quote file number 220605/7950.

Pūtahi Park movie night

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is hosting a movie night at the new Pūtahi Park at Whangārei's Town Basin on June 10 screening Disney's Encanto. Grounds are open from 4pm with the movie beginning at 5.30pm. There will be a sausage sizzle, food trucks and some prizes to win. Whānau are encouraged to bring a picnic and something warm. Face masks are recommended but not required. In case of rain, the event will be postponed. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited.