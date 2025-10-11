Voting in this year's local elections has officially closed. Photo / Susan Botting

Local elections 2025: Follow all the election results as they come in

Voting for the 2025 local body elections closed at midday, progress results are being published this afternoon with official results expected on Friday.

NZME has created this interactive tool where you can search for results from more than 650 local body election races.

Almost a quarter of councils in New Zealand are guaranteed new mayors but more than 200 candidates have been elected by default.

Northlanders will learn today who the front runners in this year’s local election are as progressive results are expected from about mid-afternoon.

Today’s results show the voting count based on ballot papers cast before 5pm on Friday. Votes cast before midday today and special votes are not included.

The early count reflects about 90% of all votes but is not the final count which is expected this Friday.