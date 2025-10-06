“It has been challenging, rewarding and a privilege to serve the Far North community,” he said. “I have had the chance to work with some great people (over the years) and help make decisions that affect the community.”

He said a highlight for him was when the council brought debt down.

“It was $126 million. And he [Brown] got us all as councillors in the room and said, ‘Right, we need to get that fixed now. We are going to get debt down.’ And at the end, we got that down to $78 million.”

Radich said he has a passion for ensuring Far North ratepayers get the best services possible.

“I have always pushed to fix up infrastructure, you know, especially around water.”

He tabled motions calling for Council to address issues around the Sweetwater Aquifer project. In a recent attempt, last month, Radich motioned that the council request a judicial review be done immediately on the project. Council voted against the motion.

He said even though he is not running for council, he predicts some big changes.

“There will be a lot of newly elected members … I think the people, the ratepayers, have had a gut full, and they want a big change.”

As for what comes next, Radich said he plans to just relax and take it easy.

“I’m a grandfather now, and I’ll just spend more time on the farm, with my family, and just go fishing and diving. Just getting back to doing the basic things I used to do many years ago.”

The FNDC said Radich has been a passionate champion for issues important to Te Hiku communities.

“Throughout his time at the council he has advocated for young people, sports and recreation, and hasn’t shied away from getting involved in ensuring contractors deliver.”

“He has been vocal about the council being more transparent with and accountable to ratepayers, and while he is well known as a straight talker with council staff, he has also been quick to give credit when a job is well done.”

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board members Bruce Mills, Lane Ayr, and Amy Slack; Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board’s Trinity Edwards, Harmonie Gundry and Tanya Filia; and Te Hiku Community Board member Sheryl Bainbridge will also be retiring.