Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaipara’s local election voter turnout highest in six years

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Kaipara's Wairoa General Ward candidates address a Dargaville meeting. The ward's local election voter turnout of more than 43% is the region's highest to date. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara's Wairoa General Ward candidates address a Dargaville meeting. The ward's local election voter turnout of more than 43% is the region's highest to date. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara District Council voter turnout is tracking higher than at the same stage of its previous two local elections.

The district was top of the region’s turnout leaderboard with an overall local voter election return of 38.9% as of October 8, the latest figures available at publication time.

That figure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save