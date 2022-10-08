Vince Cocurullo is the new mayor of Whangārei District. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two of Northland's three new mayors have been named.

Progressive results show Vince Cocurullo has won the race for the title of Whangārei Mayor and current deputy Far North mayor Ann Court as the district's new leader.

New Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, 48, says he is excited about leading the district forward.

"We are in a period of rapid growth. There is a lot to be done," he said.

Cocurullo, who describes himself as centre-right, was today elected as Mayor of Northland's largest urban centre.

Today's success follows four attempts by Cocurullo to become mayor and local government leader of the district's nearly 200,000 people.

"I'm looking forward to getting the new council on track," Cocurullo said. "There is a lot of work to be done."

Cocurullo won the Whangārei Mayoral race by a resounding majority with 7132 votes.

He was 2148 votes ahead of the next rival and local government newcomer Mike Budd who received 4984 votes. Budd's votes were 697 more than sitting Whangārei District Councillor Ken Couper's 4287 votes.

The balance of the seven WDC Mayoral candidates with Brad Flower 3963, Shaquille Shortland 1708, Nick Jacob 1397 and then Fiona Green's 89.

He said he was looking forward to working with fellow councillors - including those in the new Whangārei District Māori ward - in the following week to build a new team based on people's strengths.

Cocurullo was first elected to the Whangārei District Council 15 years ago in 2007. He stood unsuccessfully as mayor in the 2010 and 2013 local government elections. Cocurullo was again elected as a WDC councillor in 2016 and 2019.

Cocurullo is strongly against Three Waters and said WDC would continue to oppose the current government restructuring plan for the sector.

He voted against Māori wards being brought into the council.

He said today his opposition was based on the process used to bring the Māori electoral area in, without going out to the people of Whangārei to ask what they wanted on that count.

Cocurullo said the government legislation change had underpinned the introduction of new Māori wards and they would now be in place for at least three years.

Rival, Brad Flower, was quick to congratulate his successful rival on Facebook, wishing him "the best of luck going forward".

Who will be the remaining two Northland mayors in the Far North and Kaipara is yet to be answered as votes are still being counted.

Roughly 38 per cent of the 130,000-plus eligible Northlanders cast a vote in this year's election and the wait for those progress results has begun.

Last-minute voters had until noon today to have their say on those who will lead the region over the next three years.

Progressive election results are expected to be posted on council websites from late afternoon today.

Tomorrow the Kaipara District Council, Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council are expecting to update these with preliminary results.

Voters in the Far North might have to wait until Monday for the preliminary results as the district uses the Single Transferable Vote (STV) as does Kaipara.

Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council use First Past The Post (FPP).

Final confirmed results are expected between October 13-19.

Kaipara District Council

Those running for mayor in Kaipara are Victoria del la Varis-Woodcock, Craig Eldon Jepson, Karen Joyce-Paki, Brenden Nathan, Ash Nayyar, and Gordon Walker.

Results are still pending.