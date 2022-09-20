Some of the candidates in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa and Ngā Tai o Tokerau wards at the Kerikeri meeting. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"A significant sea change" and "the most exciting local election in the history of the North" — that's how one would-be councillor has described the upcoming council elections in the Far North.

More than 200 people turned out to hear from candidates in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward and Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward at the Turner Centre on Tuesday night.

The October 8 election has sparked an unusual degree of interest because it heralds a number of firsts for the Far North.

It's the first time a Māori ward has been set up, the first time the STV (single transferable vote) voting system will be used, and, arguably, the first time so many high-powered candidates have run all at once.

Twenty candidates — 10 from each ward — took part but the Māori candidates stole the show and offered the most compelling kōrero (speech).

Each would-be councillor had two minutes to introduce themselves before the meeting was opened up to questions from the floor. A series of "lucky dip" questions had to be abandoned due to time constraints.

One of the surprise candidates in the general ward was Annette Main, a two-times Whanganui mayor who successfully stood against Michael Laws and has recently moved to the Far North.

She said she had been closely involved in legislation that returned to the Whanganui River to iwi and was keen to be part of the new era awaiting the Far North District Council.

Former Whanganui Mayor Annette Main, a candidate in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward, addresses the audience. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Robert Eady, a retired drilling engineer and one of nine candidates on the Sovereign.nz ticket, said he opposed SNAs (Significant Natural Areas), being dictated to by the United Nations, and all forms of segregation including Māori wards.

That prompted a strong response from subsequent speakers.

Penetaui Kleskovic, a Te Aupōuri operations manager, said: "The Māori wards are here, and they're here to stay. The sooner you get your head around that the better."

Kleskovic, who described himself as the descendant of a Dalmatian gum digger and an Aupōuri princess, also gave Kerikeri a telling-off for not voting for Winston Peters, "who gave you more than you'll ever know".

Nyze Manuel said she also opposed SNAs. Helping organise the anti-SNA hīkoi, as well as her role in Taitokerau Border Control, had set her on a path to local politics.

On Māori wards, however, she had the same message as Kleskovic: "We're not going anywhere".

More than 200 people attended the meeting for candidates in the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sam Napia, chief executive at Te Rūnanga-a-iwi o Ngāpuhi, said the upcoming vote was "the most exciting local election in the history of the North".

With a guaranteed four Māori around the 11-seat council table — maybe more, depending on the outcome of the mayoral and general votes — election 2022 "represented a significant sea change" for the district.

Tamati Rākena also emphasised the permanence of Māori wards and spoke of his pride in being Māori.

Former principal Hilda Halkyard-Harawira described herself as "a grandmother, a teacher and a paddler" whose credentials included establishing a kohanga reo, two schools and a sports complex "on no moni" (money).

Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward candidate Clinton Dearlove addresses the crowd at the Turner Centre. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Clinton Dearlove (standing for the mayoralty and Ngā Tai o Tokerau) surprised the audience at first by saying he agreed with Eady on the subject of Māori wards.

"I don't believe in Māori wards either, because we should have had a Māori government 150 years ago — then we wouldn't have the fear of change that is with us now."

Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward candidate Babe Kapa addresses the crowd at the Turner Centre. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Babe Kapa, a former Ngāpuhi rūnanga general manager, was the snappiest dresser of the night and offered the most unusual introduction: "I am not Matiu from Six60".

Questions from the audience addressed pensioner housing, candidates' political affiliations, voting behind closed doors, plans for reducing council debt and reining in rates increases, bringing back development contributions, and how candidates would "put their egos to one side" and work together for the best of the district.

Other candidates that took part were Ann Court, Pierre Fernandes, Jane Johnston, Steve McNally, Frank Owen, Rachel Smith, Kelly Stratford and Belinda Ward (general ward); and Ruth Heta, Pania Sigley and Moko Tepania (Māori ward).

The event was organised by the Turner Centre, the Pioneer Tavern and Kerikeri Business Association.

Candidates in the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward include, back row from left, Moko Tepania, Penetaui Kleskovic, Tamati Rākena; middle, Ruth Heta, Sam Napia, Babe Kapa; front, Pania Sigley, Nyze Manuel and Hilda Halkyard-Harawira. Also present at the meeting was Clinton Dearlove. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Competition in Far North Māori ward fiercest in NZ

More candidates have put their names forward in the Far North's Ngā Tai o Tokerau than any other Māori ward in the country.

A total of 18 candidates, from every corner of the district, are competing for four Māori ward seats around the new-look council table.

With Māori candidates also contesting the mayoralty and general seats, the number elected could be higher.

The only other local body in Aotearoa that comes close is Gisborne District Council, where 13 candidates are vying for five Tairāwhiti Māori ward seats at the 13-member council table.

The Far North also stands out when it comes to the total number of candidates standing for election.

Its tally of 91 candidates is second only to Southland's 109 among New Zealand's district councils.

Auckland has the highest number of candidates overall, 466, but that is bolstered by the supercity's multitude of local boards.

The Far North total is also boosted by its three community boards. Whangārei and Kaipara do not have community boards.