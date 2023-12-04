Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: The headache of a holey sock

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
A hole in a sock caused a whole lot of stress for columnist Kevin Page. Photo / 123rf

A hole in a sock caused a whole lot of stress for columnist Kevin Page. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

In my ramblings this week, I promise to tell the truth, the “hole” truth, and nothing but the truth.

Now, the grammatically vigilant among you will, I’m sure, have spotted the obvious spelling mistake

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate