Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Jobs for all reasons and seasons

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Untangling Christmas lights is a seasonal challenge. Kevin wonders if anyone is looking for a job? Photo / 123rf

Untangling Christmas lights is a seasonal challenge. Kevin wonders if anyone is looking for a job? Photo / 123rf

OPINION

So, I’m enjoying a leisurely round of golf with some of the lads the other day and we’re approaching the midway point.

As any follower of the royal and ancient pastime will know, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate