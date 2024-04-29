Police continue investigation into the unexplained death of Tikipunga man

Police investigations are continuing today into the fire at a Tikipunga address. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police investigations are continuing today into the fire at a Tikipunga address. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police investigators are continuing to piece together the details of a suspicious car fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei as an increased police presence remains in the area today.

Emergency services were called to Thomas St at 3.09am on Monday, after a fire started in a car and spread to the house. A man was found with critical injuries but died at the scene.

Northland CIB Detective Inspector Al Symonds said scene guards remain in place at the address and a post-mortem was under way.

“Our investigation teams are continuing to piece together exactly what has taken place.”

Symonds said they were making steady progress with inquiries and had spoken to several people in the area at the time. Support was also being provided to the man’s whānau.

He said an increased police presence would remain in the area until the scene examination was completed. They were currently working through the formal identification process.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information to assist with this investigation.

People can call via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. And use reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







