Then Prime Minister Helen Clark with Kerikeri Civic Trust chairman Doug Turner, outside the new $7.5 million entertainment and event centre in August 2005. The venue is named The Turner Centre in his honour. Turner died last week.

The Far North – and country’s – performing arts community is in mourning at the death of Kerikeri Civic Trust chairman Doug Turner, who was the driving force behind the town’s Turner Centre, that was opened in 2005 after a huge $7.5 million fundraising effort.

Turner died on Wednesday night and the Turner Centre staff and trustees have led tributes to him.

He was a driving force behind the creation of the Turner Centre, dedicating over a decade to its planning, fundraising and building. With the help of his fellow trustees, he transformed Kerikeri from a place where performances happened in a converted passionfruit packhouse to a hub that boasts one of New Zealand’s finest regional arts and events centres.

In 2005, Doug opened the centre alongside the Honourable Helen Clark, then Prime Minister of New Zealand. Since then, the centre has hosted over 2000 events from community theatre to kapa haka performances, beer festivals and local art exhibitions.

‘’Doug’s legacy isn’t just in the building, but also in the countless performances and memories we’ve all enjoyed here. The centre stands as a testament to his passion for the arts and his dedication to our community. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Doug many times at events at the Turner Centre over the past few years and always enjoyed his eagerness to share a piece of the centre’s history with Gerry and I, or an idea he had for a show or performance. I will miss those conversations, his energy and his passion,’’ Carol White, chair of trustees, said.