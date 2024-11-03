Advertisement
Updated

Kerikeri performing arts stalwart Doug Turner remembered

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Then Prime Minister Helen Clark with Kerikeri Civic Trust chairman Doug Turner, outside the new $7.5 million entertainment and event centre in August 2005. The venue is named The Turner Centre in his honour. Turner died last week.

The Far North – and country’s – performing arts community is in mourning at the death of Kerikeri Civic Trust chairman Doug Turner, who was the driving force behind the town’s Turner Centre, that was opened in 2005 after a huge $7.5 million fundraising effort.

Turner died on Wednesday night and the Turner Centre staff and trustees have led tributes to him.

He was a driving force behind the creation of the Turner Centre, dedicating over a decade to its planning, fundraising and building. With the help of his fellow trustees, he transformed Kerikeri from a place where performances happened in a converted passionfruit packhouse to a hub that boasts one of New Zealand’s finest regional arts and events centres.

In 2005, Doug opened the centre alongside the Honourable Helen Clark, then Prime Minister of New Zealand. Since then, the centre has hosted over 2000 events from community theatre to kapa haka performances, beer festivals and local art exhibitions.

‘’Doug’s legacy isn’t just in the building, but also in the countless performances and memories we’ve all enjoyed here. The centre stands as a testament to his passion for the arts and his dedication to our community. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Doug many times at events at the Turner Centre over the past few years and always enjoyed his eagerness to share a piece of the centre’s history with Gerry and I, or an idea he had for a show or performance. I will miss those conversations, his energy and his passion,’’ Carol White, chair of trustees, said.

‘’Doug stayed connected with us right to the end, attending events like Michael Houstoun at Upsurge Festival this year. He often stopped by on Fridays to catch up with Gerry, the general manager, ensuring things were running smoothly and checking on ticket sales for various shows. Our thoughts are with Doug’s wife Pat, his children Mark and Susan, their partners Nicole and Harold, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends in the community.’’

Doug Turner, who died on Wednesday, was the Kerikeri Civic Trust chairman and driving force behind The Centre at Kerikeri, which was renamed the Turner Centre in his honour in 2011.
A celebration of Doug Turner’s life will be held at the Turner Centre in December, with the date to be announced.

‘’We wish Doug a well-earned rest, and we appreciate everything he has done for us all, for the Turner Centre, and for the wider Kerikeri community. He will be remembered fondly,’’ White said.

‘’Rest in peace, from The Turner Centre Team.’’

The Turner Centre is a multi-purpose community hub, conference facility and performing arts centre that serves the Far North region. It is managed by the KCT, whose vision for the Turner Centre is: “Te Ranga Toi Waka – To be the waka that weaves all of the arts together – for our community”.

Since opening in 2005, the Turner Centre has hosted over 2000 events – from kapa haka, cabaret and comedy to opera. It is Northland’s premiere performing arts venue, with a theatre that seats 408 people and an events space that can host 970 people, the Turner Centre offers Northlanders the opportunity to experience locally produced events and programmes and high-quality touring acts. It programmes events and activities for all ages, cultures and interests, welcoming 30,000+ visitors annually, who come from all over Northland – from Kaitāia and Hokianga to Whangārei.

On June 1, 2023, ownership of the Turner Centre’s building was officially transferred to the Far North District Council (FNDC).


