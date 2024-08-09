Lea is on the Northland Noir – Crime Stories panel which will be led by local novelist Lauren Roche [Mila and the Bone Man] at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on September 14.
Whangāreiauthor Michael Botur (Moneyland, Bloodalcohol, Crimechurch) and Kawakawa-based author Angus Gillies [Far North upon which the TV series was based], are also on the panel, which explores why Northland is a great setting for crime writing.
Upsurge is a biennial arts festival, last held in 2022 after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The eight-day event features a range of music, theatre and dance performances and activities at the Turner Centre and Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri, PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru, St John The Baptist Church in Waimate North, and Pompallier Mission and Printery in Russell.
This year, Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith, the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Michael Houstoun, Hinemoa Elder, Dame Gaylene Preston and Jacob Rajan are among artists in the lineup.
Festival co-directors Caroline and Dave Armstrong said their focus was to “continue celebrating our wonderful rohe and the fabulous people who live here”.
“We want to highlight the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the Bay of Islands, showcasing local talent alongside national artists,” Caroline said.
“We’re excited to create a festival that resonates with everyone and fosters a sense of pride and connection in our beautiful region.”
Upsurge lineup
Troy Kingi: Performance from his album release tour Leatherman & the Mojave Green.