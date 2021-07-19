Kaiwaka bearing the 'brunt' of out-of-town thieves targeting local businesses

Security camera footage shows one of the men loading a children's motorbike into a stolen ute during a burglary at Kaiwaka Motorcycles on July 9. Photo / Supplied

Police have beefed up their presence in Kaiwaka to prevent more businesses being hit by thieves coming into the small town to commit their crimes.

Kaiwaka Motorcycles, near State Highway 1, was targeted by thieves twice in two weeks.

The store's owner Matt, who did not want his last name included, said there had first been an attempted break-in on June 25.

Security measures foiled the wannabe thieves and fortunately, they were unable to enter the store.

However, Matt said the men damaged some of their locks and other property.

On July 9, two men successfully busted their way into the shop about 1am and made off with 10 chainsaws and two children's motorbikes in a stolen ute.

The stolen items and the ute were recovered by police, who are still on the hunt for the men involved.

Matt said the attacks on his business had seen him pull some all-nighters.

"It has definitely put me on edge. I feel violated," he said.

"I'm checking the alarms every five minutes, and the cameras ... it's not the first time this sort of carry-on has happened and it won't be the last."

Even though the gear was recovered – all of it damaged – Matt said there were still large costs associated with cleaning up the aftermath.

"Quotes to repair the doors are $4000 to $5000 ... it costs us $1000 every time this happens. It's the inconvenience of it all."

Matt said he knew of at least half a dozen businesses in the area who had experienced similar incidents.

The Kaiwaka Four Square was targeted by thieves, also in a stolen vehicle, on July 3.

"I don't believe it's any Kaiwaka locals, we have an awesome community. Unfortunately, we're in the brunt of it.

"I've got to give it to police this time around, they've been giving it a good go trying to find the buggers."

Waitemata North police sergeant Rainier Coetzee said forensic inquiries were under way to help track down the men they believed were responsible for both hits on Matt's store.

Police had also recovered the vehicle used to rob the Four Square, as part of their investigation into the separate incident.

Coetzee said they believed the people behind the burglary were from the Wellsford area.



Despite police not being immediately aware of any burglaries other than the three reported incidents, they were still taking measures to reinforce safety in the area.

"There has been an increased police presence in the Kaiwaka area with regular prevention patrols to reassure the community."

The Northland town of Kaiwaka welcomes visitors - but not visiting thieves who are targeting businesses there.

Coetzee said anyone who spots suspicious behaviour should immediately phone police on 111.

"[It] allows our staff the opportunity to respond at the time of the incident and follow this up."