Death threats set off AOS callout in Maungatūroto

An Armed Offenders Squad callout on Monday ended with the successful apprehension of a man feared armed. Photo / File

Death threats made by a man feared to be armed triggered an Armed Offenders Squad callout in Maungatūroto on Monday afternoon.

The drama unfolded around 2.30pm when a person contacted police stating they had received death threats from a 23-year-old man in the Maungatūroto area, a police spokesman said.

"The informant went to get his rifle and one of them was missing. That is where the concern around a firearm came from," he said.

When officers arrived at the property the man took off on foot.

Police considered the man to be armed with the missing rifle and opted to call in AOS.

"There was a pursuit in a vehicle," the spokesman said. "Then he was stopped and arrested."

The brief pursuit, that came to an end in Kaiwaka around 5pm, was more a failure to stop rather than high speed chase, he said.

"He was put into custody and no firearms were found."

The man had not being charged at edition time.