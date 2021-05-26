Northland news in brief: Hunt goes on for wanted man; and sisters take shot at fame

The hunt for a man who sparked a Police Armed Offenders Squad callout at Horeke on Tuesday, above, is ongoing.

A 31-year-old Mid North man who sparked an Armed Offenders Squad callout at Horeke on Tuesday is still on the run. Police sealed off part of Horeke Rd for several hours after a man allegedly threatened to harm a family and burn down their house. The victims heard what they believed were two gunshots but that had yet to be verified by police. The road reopened about 1pm after the AOS was unable to find the man. After another sighting later in the day police descended on the area between Okaihau and Horeke. It is believed the suspect dumped a stolen car on Waikerikeri Rd, in Utakura Valley, and fled on foot. Further police operations were carried out in the Taheke area, west of Kaikohe, on Wednesday as the manhunt continued.

Pedro whānau's shot at fame

Three Northland sisters are taking a shot at fame next month when they go head-to-head with a duo from Tūrangi in Māori Television's new talent show 5 Minutes of Fame. Starting from 8.30pm on Thursdays, and hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group. There are eight performances per heat and a total of six heats; only four category winners per heat progress to the quarter-finals. On June 3 the Pedro whānau from Kaikohe – sisters Sana, Aaliyah and Tyla-Jade – with 'Love' take on Dynasty and Darlene Marshall from Tūrangi with 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' in the group section.

Incident not random

A person spotted in Waipoua with what was believed to be a firearm sparked an early morning call out for Northland police. Officers armed as a precaution descended on the remote property around 3am but no firearm was located on their arrival. The person in question had already left the property but was found a short while later by police and taken into custody. A police spokeswoman said while inquiries were in the very early stages, it's understood the people involved were known to each other and this was not a random incident. No injuries were reported.

Heritage Talk Series

Adele Younghusband arrived in Whangārei in 1919, a solo mum with three children. She quickly set up her photography business while painting on the side. A "mover and shaker" – she was the first woman to shingle her hair in town. Life in the 1920s was exciting and Whangārei was adapting fast to the many innovations of the early 20th century. Writer Zana Bell and photographer Ellie Smith talk about this enterprising woman and life in 1920s Whangārei as part of the Heritage Talk Series. It was at a Whangārei District Libraries Heritage Talk on early photographers presented by Mim Ringer that they met. The talk finished with, "There were women photographers then too. Someone should research them". That set them on their quest to research Adele. Their talk will be held at the Cafler Suite Forum North tomorrow at 12.30pm. Entry is free but seats are limited.

Parking enforcement in Far North

Far North District Council may expand its parking enforcement responsibilities, following recommendations from its Regulatory Compliance Committee. The committee suggested the council seek delegated authority from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to enforce parking offences on state highways within the Far North, and trial the enforcement of stationary vehicle warrant of fitness and vehicle registration checks across the district.

The council currently monitors parking on local roads, focusing on central business districts, but many main streets are state highways, and it has been asked to enforce parking on them as well. The committee also saw an opportunity for the council to support the NZTA's Road to Zero road safety strategy, which included a focus on vehicle safety. Any new delegated authorities would be included in two new parking and road use bylaws that the Strategy and Policy Committee was asking the council to develop. Staff would develop a public awareness campaign if the council voted to take responsibility for WOF and registration checks.