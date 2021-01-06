Mangapai burglaries under Northland police investigation

Suspects caught on Antony Watson's security cameras early on Sunday morning during a bold heist of the wider Mangapai area. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating a suspected Mangapai heist job which saw multiple homes in the surrounding area burgled on Saturday night.

Antony Watson, 23, was fast asleep when his Mangapai Rd property was burgled about 1.15am on Sunday.

The perpetrators, who were caught on Watson's security cameras, numbered between two and three and drove what appeared to be a silver Subaru Forester. The burglars snuck onto the property three times in about 30 minutes without detection, stealing a television, tools, boxes of beer and fuel - totalling around $1500.

Was your house hit? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz

The suspects appeared to be driving a silver Subaru Forester. Photo / Supplied

The second-generation dairy farmer then posted the images from his cameras on social media in the hope it would bring those responsible to justice.

"[I'm feeling] pretty unsafe," Watson said.

"I feel like even with the cameras, it's still not really going to stop them."

Following his online post, Watson learned of many other properties which reported things missing after Saturday night from neighbouring areas such as Maungakaramea and Maungatapere. He estimated at least 10 properties had been hit.

"There's been robberies before but usually it's just one house ... I haven't really seen something where so many houses were hit in the same night."

The Watson's shed was broken into and items inside were stolen. Photo / Supplied

Apart from the odd chainsaw going missing, Watson had been largely unaffected by theft but said this instance proved the value of security cameras.

"Our cameras weren't good enough to pick up the number plate, but we can still get their car and put it out there to everyone else."

"I reckon people should definitely think about their security more."

Watson hoped the perpetrators would realise how damaging their actions were to small communities.

"If they're from here, they're pretty stupid to play in their own playground, but either way, they should probably respect other people's property more."

The suspects stole up to $1500 of property from the Watsons. Photo / Supplied

Northland Police Senior Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said police had received two reports of burglaries in the Mangapai area, but were aware of others incidents not yet reported.

He encouraged those affected to report any incidents to police via the non-emergency 105 phone number.