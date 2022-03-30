Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Just add water: Kaipara irrigation project starts to yield results and lessons

5 minutes to read
Site manager Greg Hall, of Northland Inc, with the pivot irrigator. Photo / Supplied

Site manager Greg Hall, of Northland Inc, with the pivot irrigator. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

Just add water.

That's the key to the successful crops that have been produced on the two Kaipara Water demonstrations sites this season.

The highly fertile ground has responded well to the two types of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.