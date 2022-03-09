Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid hits Northland meatworks - beef cattle ready but nowhere to go

7 minutes to read
Tangowahine bull farmer Douglas Conn said tallies of stock being sent to meatworks are well down on last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tangowahine bull farmer Douglas Conn said tallies of stock being sent to meatworks are well down on last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

The effects of community Covid infections are being felt throughout the supply chain, with major repercussions from the farm gate through to supermarkets.

Meat processing companies are either shut or only accepting limited numbers of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.