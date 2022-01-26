Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Award-winning Waipū goat's cheeses worth ringing bells about

5 minutes to read
Jennifer and David Rodrigue of Belle Chevre Creamery, near Waipu. Photo / Donna Russell

Jennifer and David Rodrigue of Belle Chevre Creamery, near Waipu. Photo / Donna Russell

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)

Gently ringing bells resonate on the property of one of New Zealand's top makers of goat's cheese.

Jennifer and David Rodrigue run the Belle Chevre Creamery, milking about 17 goats on their 16ha property near

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.